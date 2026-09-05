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Another lead thrown away! Bournemouth make unwanted Premier League history as Marco Rose admits his frustration
A historic collapse at St James' Park
Bournemouth secured a piece of unwanted Premier League history on Saturday afternoon as they became the first ever side to score the opening goal in each of their first three fixtures of a season without recording a single victory.
The Cherries looked to be in complete control on Tyneside when Marcus Tavernier opened the scoring after just nine minutes, before an own goal from Malick Thiaw doubled their advantage. However, despite their dominance, they allowed the Magpies back into the contest, eventually settling for a point after Jacob Ramsey scored an 88th-minute equaliser to stun the visitors.
The result follows a frustrating pattern for Rose’s men, who have now surrendered seven points from winning positions in their opening three matches. On the opening weekend, they took the lead against Manchester City only to lose 2-1 to a late Josko Gvardiol strike. They followed that by leading against Everton, only to be denied by a James Tarkowski equaliser in stoppage time.
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Rose reflects on missed opportunities
Speaking after the final whistle, Bournemouth manager Rose cut a frustrated figure but attempted to remain positive about his team's style of play. "I try my best. Even the lads. It's not with intention to do it. Sometimes you have phases where things like these happen. We should go for our first win in the Premier League to calm down this kind of talk. Regarding the points, I am not happy. We just have two now. It's about results at this level. But performance wise, I see a lot of good things," Rose explained.
He added: "It is what it is. We started really well. We played a top first half. Our pressing was impressive. The opponents had no solutions. We scored two goals and had more chances. Then we conceded pretty much with the first chance for the opponents. In the second half, we dropped a bit in everything. Even though we didn't get real trouble in our box, we conceded again a late goal."
Newcastle’s resilience under Matthias Jaissle
For Newcastle, the draw represents a testament to their fighting spirit under new manager Matthias Jaissle. The Magpies remain unbeaten at the start of the new campaign with five points from three games, despite a summer of significant upheaval that saw the departures of key stars such as Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes.
Jaissle admitted he had mixed feelings about the performance, acknowledging that his side were second-best for long periods. "Mixed feelings. Happy for that spirit, that belief the lads were showing until the end together with the crowd.
Ramsey noted the importance of the result in silencing critics, stating: "Our first three games have been really good: unlucky not to win against Liverpool, a brilliant result against Spurs and a good performance today.
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The road ahead for the Cherries
While Newcastle look upward, the pressure is beginning to mount on Rose to turn dominant performances into three points. The fixture list offers little respite, as Bournemouth prepare for a busy schedule that includes cup commitments and a foray into the Europa League.
The manager is acutely aware that the physical and mental demands on his squad are only going to increase. "We have to stick together. I know how demanding it is for a club not used to having so many competitions. It is going to get really tough for us.
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