Barcelona player ratings vs Real Betis: Lamine Yamal shines as five-star Catalans dismantle Manuel Pellegrini’s side

Joan Garcia - 6/10

Had a relatively quiet afternoon in terms of shot-stopping volume, making three saves. While he conceded twice, there was little he could do about the close-range finishes. His distribution helped maintain the high line Flick demands.

Jules Kounde - 6/10

A solid performance on the flank, evidenced by his early involvement in the buildup to Yamal's opener. He provided the tactical discipline required to balance Barcelona's lopsided attacking shape and managed the threat of Abde well for large periods.

Xavi Espart - 6/10

The youngster showed poise in his positioning but occasionally struggled with the physical intensity of Betis' press. He remained tidy on the ball, contributing to the team's dominant passing statistics before being hooked in a tactical shift.

Gerard Martin - 5/10

Found it difficult to track the overlapping runs of Betis' wingers and was substituted at half-time. His verticality was missing, leading Flick to seek more defensive security and ball progression from the bench.

Pau Cubarsi - 8/10

Another masterclass in progressive passing from the teenage centre-back. He claimed two assists - setting up Eric Garcia and Dani Olmo - demonstrating his elite vision. Defensively, he was composed, recording vital clearances to stunt Betis' momentum.



