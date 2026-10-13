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'This is awkward, isn't it?' - Kate Scott takes hilarious swipe at Micah Richards over Man City's financial charges
Brutal introduction leaves Richards stunned
The banter-filled environment of CBS Sports Golazo reached new heights during a recent broadcast when Scott decided to take aim at Richards. While introducing the star-studded panel, Scott began by listing the incredible achievements of Thierry Henry, noting his World Cup, European Championship, Champions League, Premier League, and La Liga titles. She then moved on to Jamie Carragher, detailing a career that featured the Champions League, UEFA Cup, FA Cup, and League Cup.
However, the tone shifted dramatically when it came time to introduce the former Manchester City right-back. Scott did not hold back, highlighting the disparity in silverware between the three pundits before referencing the legal clouds hanging over the Etihad Stadium. The exchange quickly went viral as viewers reacted to the sheer audacity of the joke, with many noting how Richards was momentarily silenced by the sharp delivery of the presenter.
- Getty
Richards left red-faced by brutal introduction
The exchange quickly went viral as viewers reacted to the sheer audacity of the joke, with many noting how Richards was momentarily silenced by the sharp delivery of the presenter. "Then.. this is awkward, isn't it? He's actually got fewer achievements than anyone else on the panel. At the moment, he's still a Premier League and FA Cup winner… until he has to hand his medals back to someone at Stoke or Manchester United. What is he going to win next, lads? Big Meeks… Micah Richards!" Scott exclaimed. The moment was captured and shared by the official CBS Sports Golazo social media account, where fans described the introduction as absolutely brutal.
The context of the financial charges
Scott’s pointed remarks were a direct reference to the long-standing legal battle between Manchester City and the Premier League. The saga began in earnest back in February 2023, when the league officially charged the club with more than 100 alleged breaches of its financial regulations. These allegations were broad, covering a nine-year period between 2009 and 2018, which coincides with the era in which Richards was a regular fixture in the City first team.
The league's investigation focused on several key areas, including the accuracy of financial information provided to authorities and details regarding player and manager remuneration. Furthermore, the club was accused of failing to cooperate with the Premier League’s investigation over several years. While City have consistently denied any wrongdoing, the sheer volume of the charges has made it one of the most significant legal cases in the history of English football, casting a shadow over their domestic dominance.
- AFP
Richards' medals at centre of Man City joke
Richards, who enjoyed a successful decade at the club between 2005 and 2015, was a key part of the squad that secured the FA Cup in 2011 and the historic Premier League title in the 2011-12 season. Because his medals were won during the period currently under scrutiny, he has become a frequent target for jokes regarding the potential stripping of titles. While Scott’s comments were made in jest, they reflect the genuine uncertainty that has surrounded the club's historical achievements since the charges were first announced.
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