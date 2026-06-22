Put up or shut up! Arsenal & Chelsea told huge fee needed to open Morgan Rogers talks as Aston Villa stand firm on transfer

Owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens are prepared to play hardball this summer as interest intensifies in Rogers. The Villa owners have no intention of letting the 23-year-old depart for anything less than a premium, with reports suggesting they will ignore all interest in Rogers unless they receive offers well north of £100 million.

As per Daily Mail, The Midlands club are pointing to the massive fees being commanded elsewhere in the market as justification for their stance. With Elliot Anderson valued at £120m by Manchester City and Liverpool target Yan Diomande sporting a £100m price tag, Villa see Rogers, who tallied 14 goals and 12 assists last term, as their most valuable commodity. While Rogers has genuine interest from the Gunners and Chelsea, the board is adamant that they will not offer a "discount" to their Premier League rivals.



