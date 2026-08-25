'£50m? It's nothing these days' - Alan Smith delivers verdict on Gabriel Martinelli's proposed Arsenal exit amid Al-Hilal interest

Former Arsenal striker has voiced his concerns over the potential departure of Martinelli, particularly regarding the reported transfer fee involved. With Al-Hilal currently in advanced discussions to sign the 25-year-old in a deal worth approximately £51m, Smith remains unconvinced that such a figure represents fair market value for a player who has been a mainstay in north London since 2019.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Smith delivered a blunt assessment of the financial landscape, stating: "£50m? It’s nothing these days, is it? You can get an average player… but Martinelli isn’t an average player."

He added: "Martinelli has been very good for Arsenal over the years. He’s maybe lost his way a little bit. He’s only 25 so if he wants to leave which he probably does, if he thinks he’s not going to get the game-time… to go to Saudi Arabia at this stage of his career, he might feel he can do a couple of years and come back, I don’t know."