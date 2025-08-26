Salvador Pérez Del Fierro

Spanish and European football correspondent

📝 Biography: Reporter at GOAL since 2018. Print and digital journalism have been part of my life since 2015 when I started a blog. Passionate about U.S. soccer, with strong knowledge of Mexican football history. Deeply connected to the clubs of Jalisco: Atlas, Chivas, Leones Negros, and Tecos UAG. I closely follow MLS and the United States national team. Today at GOAL (Spanish edition), I cover Liga MX, MLS, the Mexican national team, and the U.S. national team.

⚽ My football story:

My story goes back to the year 2000 when I visited my first stadium: Estadio Jalisco, for Chivas’ midday matches. However, I felt a stronger connection to Tecos and Estadio 3 de Marzo. Those Friday night and Sunday afternoon games were unforgettable. I wasn’t a footballer, but journalism connected me to the sport.

🎯 Specialized in:

Liga MX

MLS

Mexican national team

U.S. national team

Mexican and American players in Europe

National and international competitions

🌟 My favorite football moment:

In 2005 when Tecos reached the final in Mexico, and Argentina’s World Cup triumph in Qatar 2022.

📚 My favorite articles:

EXCLUSIVE: Chicharito — “I’m not the best player, friend, teammate, father, or human… but none of us are because perfection doesn’t exist.”

EXCLUSIVE: Carlos Vela and the dream of growing his legend in MLS: “To be the best, you must win titles again and again.”

Concacaf’s master plan to keep Mexico tied to its confederation at club level

EXCLUSIVE: Almeyda on relegation and Libertadores: “Let Boca fans keep crying, they can deal with it.”