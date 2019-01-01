‘We will continue fighting’ – Akwa United’s Obuh won’t throw in title towel despite poor form

The veteran tactician saw his side drop another three points away against the Owena Whales, leaving them in a precarious position

Coach John Obuh disclosed that he has to put himself under pressure after Akwa United lost 1-0 to in a Nigerian Professional Football League ( ) match on Sunday.

The Promise Keepers, who are without a win this season, bowed to the Owena Whales in Akure courtesy of Silas Nwankwo’s first-half strike.

The defeat means the Uyo outfit languishes in the relegation zone after garnering four points from six outings.

Despite their current coach Obuh is not throwing in the yet and revealed that his team will keep working towards getting the desired results.

“Even if I am not under pressure, I have to give myself the pressure because most times we expect to see a win,” he told the NPFL website.

“More especially in [in the game against Sunshine Stars] that should have been, at worst, a draw, but this is the way it has been.

“We will continue fighting. We will continue working. The season is still fresh. This is the sixth game out of 38 games.

“So, we still have 32 games to finish. When we get back home we should start winning because we just need to start winning.”

Akwa United would be hoping to end their winless streak when they welcome Adamawa United to the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Sunday.