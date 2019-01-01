Wasiu Jimoh pens emotional goodbye message to Ifeanyi Ubah

The one-time Anambra Warriors player has sent his valedictory notes to his former club after he secured his move to the Pride of Rivers

Former FC IfeanyiUbah’s Wasiu Jimoh has penned an emotional goodbye message to his erstwhile club after he completed his move to Rivers United.

Jimoh spent two seasons with the Anambra Warriors and even though he started as a striker he was deployed as a right back last season under Ladan Bosso.

He said it was an honour playing for FC IfeanyiUbah and that he thanks the club, his former teammates and the fans for making his stay in Nnewi memorable.

“Dear IfeanyiUbah, the decision to say goodbye was hard because the club has been such a massive part of my life,” wrote Jimoh.

“I am going to miss the terrain at Nnewi. The pitch, the dressing room, and all the fun and hard work associated with it. I had two wonderful seasons and went through ups and downs too. I went through the thick and thin and good and bad.

“But I happy by the words of encouragement received from fans and the whole management of the club immediately I decided to move on. I will like to thank everyone for their role in my life throughout my stay and I will cherish the moment for the rest of my life. It has been an honour and privilege wearing the jersey. While I have decided to move on, I wish the club all the best.”