Super Falcons land in France for Women's World Cup

Thomas Dennerby's charges are getting ready for their eighth outing at the global showpiece

The women's national team landed in for the 2019 Fifa Women's World Cup scheduled to start on June 7.

The nine-time African Women's Cup of Nations winners arrived in the European country via the Charles de Gaulle International Airport, Paris on Tuesday evening.

On arriving from , where they had their final preparatory camp they immediately travelled to - the host city of their opening match against Norway.

Thomas Dennerby's strong 23-player squad, including captain Desire Oparanozie, Uchenna Kanu and Asisat Oshoala are in France for the event.

In the buildup to the tournament, the Super Falcons started their preparations in January, having five campings and played 14 friendlies, including three European club sides.

France-bound sides , and Canada were among the top countries the African queens played in their tune-up for the showpiece.

Nigeria will look to better their previous best, progressing past the quarter-finals for the first time since 1999.



Dennerby, who led his native to third place in 2011, will hope to ensure the west Africans get past the group stage for the first time in five attempts.

After Saturday's tie with 1995 winners at Stade Auguste-Delaune, they will take on on June 12 before hosts France on June 17.