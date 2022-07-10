Sserwadda: New York Red Bulls tie down Uganda midfielder to MLS contract

The 19-year-old will occupy an international spot on the team’s roster after he impressed during his short-term period

Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit New York Red Bulls have confirmed the signing of midfielder Steven Sserwadda on a permanent contract.

The 19-year-old Uganda international had signed for Red Bulls on a short-term deal on June 22, 2022. However, the club has confirmed the promising youngster has signed an MLS contract and will occupy an international spot on the Red Bulls roster.

“The New York Red Bulls have signed Ugandan midfielder Steven Sserwadda to an MLS contract and will occupy an international spot on the Red Bulls roster,” the club revealed on their official website.

“Sserwadda, 19, is in second year with New York Red Bulls II and has made 14 USL Championship appearances for the club. He has played in 10 games this season and has logged 862 minutes played.”

The statement continued: “Sserwadda has featured for all levels of Ugandan national teams, where he has made three appearances and totaled 120 minutes played for the Ugandan senior team, the Cranes. He made his senior national team debut on March 25 against Tajikistan.”

Red Bull Sporting Director Denis Hamlett explained why they added the player to their roster just a few days after he joined them on a short-term deal.

“Steven [Sserwadda] is a dynamic young player that we have seen develop during his time with New York Red Bulls II and we are excited to add him to our roster.

“In his time with the club, we have seen the promising qualities he possesses, and we are looking forward to having him on the field with us.”

Meanwhile, head coach Gerhard Struber admitted Sserwadda had impressed him during his short stint with the team and hence the decision to give him a permanent deal.

“What we’ve seen from Steven over the last couple of months has been very exciting,” said Struber, adding: “He fits into our style of play, and we have seen that in his appearances over the last month and believe that he can succeed at the MLS level.”

Sserwadda made his first-team debut in the club’s quarterfinal matchup of the US Open Cup against New York City FC and made his MLS debut on July 30 against Atlanta United FC.