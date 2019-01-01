Spanish side Sevilla in Tanzania ahead of clash with Simba

The Spanish giants landed in Dar Es Salaam on Tuesday ahead of Thursday's encounter against Simba

Primera Division side became the first Spanish side to visit after arriving in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday ahead of a three-day tour, which will include a post-season match against Simba SC as part of the World Challenge programme.



Dar es Salaam National Stadium.

Football masterclass with Bom Bom FC.

The match will take place on May 23 at Tanzania National Main Stadium and will be broadcast live across the continent.

Sevilla's 18-man squad, which included Spanish international and World Cup winner Jesus Navas, landed to cheers and celebrations at the Julus Nyerere International Airport on Tuesday.

The club's president, José Castro, attended the media at a busy press conference.

The squad was also accompanied by club president Jose Castro and sporting director Ramón ‘Monchi’ Rodríguez.

The encounter is part of the La Liga World Challenge powered by SportPesa initiative, and forms part of the wider La Liga World Challenge project, which aims to promote Spanish football throughout the world.