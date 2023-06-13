'It's a sh*tty feeling' - Romelu Lukaku sends emotional message to Inter fans after dismal Champions League final display

Romelu Lukaku has admitted to being left with a "sh*tty feeling" after Inter's Champions League final defeat against Manchester City.

Inter lost UCL final 1-0 against Manchester City

Lukaku failed to deliver in final third

Belgian sends 'fighting' message to fans

WHAT HAPPENED? Inter were unable to get their hands on a fourth European crown after suffering a 1-0 loss against City in Istanbul, with Rodri grabbing the decisive goal in the 69th minute. However, the final result might have been different were it not for Lukaku's failings in the final third. The 30-year-old blocked a goal-bound effort from his own team-mate Federico Dimarco before seeing a point-blank header saved by Ederson in stoppage-time, much to the frustration of Inter head coach Simeone Inzaghi.

WHAT THEY SAID: Lukaku, who is due to return to Chelsea after reaching the end of his loan deal at San Siro, has taken to social media to reflect on the final and the 2022-23 season as a whole. The Belgian also appears to have indicated he plans to carry on with Inter, writing on Instagram: "First of all I want to thank all the Inter fans for their love and support throughout the season. You guys have been by our side at all times and I personally want to thank you for that. It shouldn't have happened…We gave everything. It's a sh*tty feeling for all of us who love this beautiful club. But Inter are still hungry and we'll go back to fighting with the hope of one day reaching that moment where history is written."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to L'Equipe, Inter are eager to extend Lukaku's loan stay for another season. However, it has been reported that Chelsea would prefer to sell the striker outright, and GOAL has confirmed that he already has a contract offer on the table from Saudi outfit Al-Hilal.

WHAT NEXT? Lukaku has been called up to the latest Belgium national team squad for their upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Austria and Estonia. It is likely that a final call on his future will be made after the international break, with new Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino set to make a number of big changes after the club's disastrous 2022-23 campaign.