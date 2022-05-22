Salah and Son share Premier League Golden Boot after finishing season as top scorers with 23 goals

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Tottenham's Son Heung-min have won the Premier League's Golden Boot for 2021-22.

Salah headed into the final day of the season with a one-goal advantage over Son, but it briefly appeared as though the Tottenham star would claim the Golden Boot.

There was to be one final twist as Salah matched Son's tally of 23 goals, as the Egyptian won the award for the third time in his Liverpool career.

What happened on the final day of the season?

Both Liverpool and Tottenham had team objectives to play for on the final day of the campaign, in addition to the individual shoot-out taking place between Salah and Son.

Liverpool were aiming to pip Manchester City to the Premier League title, while Spurs were looking to fend off north London rivals Arsenal in the battle for the final Champions League spot.

Spurs had little trouble in fulfilling their aim as they eased to a 5-0 victory at Norwich, with Son scoring the final two goals on 70 and 75 minutes to move him ahead of Salah.

With Liverpool being held to a 1-1 draw at home by Wolves, Salah scored in the 84th minute, just after Man City had come from 2-0 down to take a 3-2 lead at home to Aston Villa.

There was to be no further late drama as Liverpool missed out on the title, and sharing the Golden Boot prize appeared to be little consolation for Salah judging by the pictures after the game.

What has Son said about winning the Golden Boot?

"It’s incredible to have this award," Son told BBC Sport. "I can’t believe it. I got really emotional. I dreamed of it as a child. Literally it’s in my hands. I can’t believe it.

"Until my goal I was really frustrated that I missed big chances. I told the players I missed the easiest chances and scored one of the toughest tones. I didn’t give up.

"I wanted to score today. The team helped me a lot at half-time. They wanted to help me, you could see it today."

