Revealed: Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong release clause will be a massive €400m

The Catalan side have landed one of Europe's most promising and in-demand players, tying him down to a five-year deal and a huge release clause

After beating Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City in the race to sign Frenkie de Jong, Barcelona are taking all necessary precautions to ensure they do not end up losing their incoming star for a cut price in the future.

The Catalan side struck a deal with Ajax that sees a long transfer saga come to an end as 21-year-old midfielder De Jong will head to Camp Nou in the summer for an initial €75 million (£65m/$85m) which could rise to €86m (£75m/$98m) depending on performances.

Speculation surrounding the Netherlands international’s future had been circulating for over a year, with PSG, City and Barca all seemingly determined to land him.

But he will complete a "dream move" to the Spanish champions at the end of the season after assessing all of his options.

"The fact that they were so serious about getting me and that I have a good chance of getting playing time made the decision a bit easier," De Jong said.

"It’s not like I’m going to Barcelona as a tourist to watch Messi in action. I am not going to say that I will bench Sergio Busquets or anything! But I think I have a good chance of getting plenty of minutes."

Just as De Jong is determined to make the best of his time in La Liga, though, his new club are hoping to prevent the young star from being lured away by one of his many suitors.

Perhaps still feeling the sting of being forced into selling Neymar to PSG in 2016, Barca have handed De Jong a contract that will run for five years and Goal understands it comes complete with a €400m release clause.

Indeed, only a few Blaugrana players have bigger release clauses than that. Lionel Messi’s is the biggest at €700m, while the likes of Gerard Pique, Busquets, Sergi Roberto and Samuel Umtiti have theirs set at €500m.

De Jong will become the 20th Dutchman to represent La Liga giants Barca, and he admits he has long wanted to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Johan Cruyff and Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman.

"I already watched Barcelona as a kid and then when I was a bit more aware of the game you had the Guardiola era with all their successes," he said.

"That turned me into an even bigger fan. I have always been a big fan of Messi, although I liked the entire team."