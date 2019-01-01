Remo Stars encounter is very tricky, says Rivers United’s Stanley Eguma

The trainer of the Pride of Rivers has stressed that their midweek tie with the Sky Blue Stars will not be easy as people feel

Rivers United head coach, Stanley Eguma has termed their rescheduled league NPFL clash with Remo Stars as tricky.

The tactician said the Sky Blue Stars will be a hard nut to crack knowing that their handler, Kennedy Boboye knows the Port Harcourt side very well.

The last time Boboye led a team (Plateau United) to Port Harcourt to face Rivers United in a competitive game, it finished all square with the hosts lucky to escape defeat.

And Eguma is admonishing his boys to make the most of the tie and go all out for a win that will take them to the top of the league table.

“It is another tricky test for us at home so we have to work very hard and fashion out a (positive) strategy that will enable us to win that match,” Eguma told club media.

“We must strive to aspire for the three points but I am aware that it won’t come easy. We are not up against Remo Stars alone but also against their coach, Kennedy Boboye who knows Port Harcourt very well.

“I still remember how it finished the last time he came here and we must do everything possible to ensure that we take a firm grip of the advantage we have playing before our fans.

“We have played three tough matches this season and this one won’t be any difference at all. I know that we have prepared very hard for it and the players must show genuine commitment on matchday so that we can secure the maximum points.”