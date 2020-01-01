Otegbeye and Obasi released by Sunshine Stars

Having struggled for playing time for the Owena Whales, the duo has been let go by the NPFL side

Ajibola Otegbeye and Chigozie Obasi have been released by Professional Football League side, .

The team announced this via their social media handle while wishing them success in their future endeavours.

Also the player @OtegbeyeAjibol8 and Chigozie Obasi have been released from their contracts with Sunshine Stars on mutual agreement.



The Club wish the trio success in their future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/9WBcsUuhhr — Sunshine Stars FC (@SunshineFCAkure) January 18, 2020

Both players have found playing time difficult under coach Kabiru Dogo, and they have been excused from the team to try their luck elsewhere.

After an impressive debut for the Owena Whales, Otegbeye was snapped up by Akwa United before returning to Akure after a failed expedition.

However, his injury worries and loss of form saw him lose his place to Fuad Ekelojuoti, Suleiman Mohammed, Jimoh Adebayo and Israel Abia, who has been snapped up by Enugu .

For Obasi, his inability to challenge Sunday Abe and Seun Olunlayo in the right-back position is key to his lack of regular playing time.

Sunshine are fourth in the Nigerian top-flight log with 25 points from 15 league outings, and they would continue their title challenge against Kwara United on Sunday.

A week later, they welcome former champions to the Ondo state capital.