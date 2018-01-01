Okon Otop happy with encouraging start for Heartland

The Naze Millionaires attacker has expressed his delight at his impressive start for the former league champions

Heartland’s Okon Otop has stated that he is just getting started with his new club after he scored his third goal in just two appearances for the Naze Millionaires.

Otop played for Go Round, the club that gave him top-flight breakthrough last season and after making a move to nearby neighbours, the striker has stressed that it is his desire to develop more and become more potent in front of goal.

The attacker scored twice for the Owerri side against SKE of Port Harcourt in a 2-0 win before adding another against MFM barely two days later; a sublime finish which was applauded by all but the striker is refusing to be carried away by his strong start for the former league champions.

“I will say that I am happy to play for Heartland and that I’m enjoying my stay with the club,” Otop told Goal.

“I just want to develop more and be an all-around player than I am at present. It is a career lift for me to leave Go Round and play for this club. I want to do my best to ensure that I become an important member of the team and also become a striker that is feared by defenders. I have started the pre-season well and I hope to maintain it. The games we have played have helped to toughen me for the task ahead and I want to continue contributing my quota to this team to ensure that we return back to the top.

Heartland still have more test games against Plateau United, Excellent FC and Rivers United as they take their closed camping exercise to Port Harcourt for some warm-up games and Otop disclosed that the Naze Millionaires are headed towards the right direction with the way they have approached the pre-season activities thus far.

“We have played some friendly games and still some more to play to show that we are doing our best to be ready for the start of the season,” he continued.

“I will say that I do not have any issues with our preparations thus far because we have been involved in so many games and we still have some more to play. We want to change the narratives of Heartland and we believe the time is now.”