NPFL final day: Enyimba, Rivers United and Kano Pillars chase continental tickets

As the Nigerian top-flight ends on Thursday, five teams are strong contenders for a place in next year’s Caf club competitions

The tightest Nigeria Professional Football League campaign ends on Thursday evening with Enyimba, Kano Pillars, Nasarawa United, Rivers United and Kwara United still in contention for a place in Caf’s club competition.

Having played a 1-1 draw against Sunshine Stars the last time out, Enyimba face an arduous task against Dakkada FC as anything short of victory would ruin their Caf Champions League ambition.

Despite dominating ball possession and taking the lead against Owena Whales in Aba, they paid for their momentary loss of concentration as former player Ejike Uzoenyi gifted the Akure side a late equaliser.

Fatai Osho’s men have been tipped to secure all points at stake as their hosts will still finish in the middle of the log regardless of the outcome in Uyo.

Elsewhere, second-placed Nasarawa United travel to Abia Warriors in a fixture where both teams chase contrasting ambitions.

Abia Warriors – who are in the relegation zone - must emerge victorious to guarantee their stay in the Nigeria elite division. Unbeaten in their last three league games, the Solid Miners must pick their fourth away win of the season to confirm their place in the Champions League.

Should they end up on the losing side, they are likely to have to be contented with a place in the Caf Confederation Cup due to their superior goal difference.

At the Ilorin Township Stadium, Kwara United welcome Katsina United and they have their focus fixed on a big prize.

The Afonja Warriors occupy sixth position in the Nigerian elite division log and victory at home could hand them a ticket on the continent – although the results from other centres will be considered too.

Following their failed attempt to beat Akwa United to the league title, Kano Pillars’ consolation would be a return to the continent.

An away victory over Heartland – who need just a draw to avoid demotion - would confirm this ambition.

Rivers United face an arduous task in their quest to pick a ticket to either the Champions League or Confederation Cup.

Occupying fourth position with 63 points, Stanley Eguma’s men must win at Sunshine Stars.

Article continues below

Deji Ayeni’s men are in dire need of all three points to help them negotiate their way from the drop zone.



NPFL FIXTURES IN FULL

Abia Warriors vs Nasarawa United

Dakkada FC vs Enyimba

Enugu Rangers vs Plateau United

Heartland vs Kano Pillars

Ifeanyi Ubah FC VS Warri Wolves

Kwara United vs Katsina United

Lobi Stars vs Akwa United

MFM FC vs Jigawa Golden Stars

Sunshine Stars vs Rivers United

Wikki Tourist vs Adamawa United