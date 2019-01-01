Nigeria league champions Enyimba set to add new coach to technical crew

The People’s Elephant are working towards adding another extra hand to their bench ahead of the new season

Eight-time Professional Football League ( ) champions, are set to add another coach to their technical bench Goal has reliably gathered.

While the choice of personnel is not officially confirmed, reports suggest that former Remo Stars manager Fatai Osho is being considered as an assistant to coach Usman Abd’Allah.

A club official told Goal, that Abd’Allah just before the start of the 2018/19 season was promoted from his position as chief coach to technical adviser; meaning whoever comes in will be working under him.

“It's true that a coach may be added to the technical team of Enyimba very soon, but sincerely a decision on who it will be hasn't been finalised,” a top source at Enyimba told Goal.

“Yes, Abd'Allah was promoted from chief coach to technical adviser before the start of last season, so whoever may come in will be under the TA (technical adviser) but like I said no definite decision has been taken on who will be hired to join the technical bench.”

Enyimba secured a record eighth league title in Lagos in June after emerging tops in the NPFL play-offs ahead of the likes of , Enugu , Akwa United and Ifeanyi Ubah FC who all took part in the Super-Six.

The People’s Elephant, who are two-time African champions, will be returning to the Caf next season after a four-year absence.