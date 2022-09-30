Ibrahim Gusau has been elected the new president of the Nigeria Football Federation, replacing Amaju Pinnick, who stepped down after eight years.

Gusau to succeed Pinnick as NFF president

Former Zamfara State FA chairman got 39 out of 40 votes in second round

New NFF boss tasked with restoring lost glory to national teams

WHAT HAPPENED? Former Zamfara State Football Association chairman Gusau beat former goalkeeper Idah Peterside in the second round of voting to emerge victorious and will take over on a four-year term.

At the 77th NFF Annual General Assembly held in Benin City, Edo State on Friday, Gusau garnered 21 votes out of 44 ahead of former NFF First Vice President Seyi Akinwunmi who claimed 12 votes while ex-second Vice President Shehu Dikko had six votes. Peterside and Alhaji Abba Yola had a vote each while Christian Emeruwa and David Buhari Doherty had no votes.

Gusau needed 22 votes to win, necessitating a second round, and after the rest opted out, Peterside stayed in the race but managed only one vote as the former claimed 39.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Third term, no, no. I am fine and am telling you that as there are so many Nigerians that are capable to run Nigerian football. I will assist and work with whoever emerges as the new Nigeria Football Federation president and that’s my promise. I’ll intervene but never interfere,” Pinnick told Nigeria’s Arise TV in August.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten candidates were in the race to succeed Pinnick who opted against running for a third and final term to ‘focus on his family.’ There had been hopes that a number of Super Eagles legends would join the race but most of them shied away, leaving the field to candidates who had been part of the NFF setup previously.

Pinnick’s reign was littered with allegations of corruption and court battles besides underachievement of the Super Eagles, who will miss out on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

His appointments of national team coaches have also not gone down well with a section of fans who have blamed him whenever the tacticians failed to deliver.

These are some of the issues the new admiration will have to address.

WHAT NEXT FOR GUSAU: Gusau will have to make sure the Super Eagles have all the necessary support to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and go further than their Round of 16 exit in the last edition.

The Super Falcons also failed to sparkle at the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, finishing a disappointing fourth, and the new administration will have to ensure they regain their lost glory starting with a good performance at the 2023 World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.