The 69-year-old former Super Eagles coach tips the forward to reach great heights if he works on his body language

Former Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr believes Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has everything to become a world-class striker but must work on “a few things.”

In an interview with Sports Bild, the 69-year-old German tactician, who handled the 23-year-old Super Eagle during his time with Nigeria, feels Osimhen can develop further if he works on his body language.

“If he develops further, he can become one,” Rohr responded when asked if Osimhen can become a world-class striker, adding: “Victor still needs to improve a few things, like working on his body language.

“If something doesn’t work, he shows it too much on the pitch. But these are small things, he can handle them.”

Osimhen impressed last season for Napoli, helping them to a third-place finish in Serie A after scoring 14 top-flight goals from 27 appearances. His displays have already attracted a number of European clubs and according to Rohr, he is not surprised by the player’s rise.

“Of course, I called Victor [Osimhen] up to the national team when he was 18 and everyone was surprised,” added Rohr. “It wasn’t easy for the boy, who had to fight back after a serious injury.

“He had a difficult time at VfL Wolfsburg (2017 to 2019, ed.) after Klaus Allofs, who discovered him for VfL, was no longer there. Victor fought his way through, he learned that as a little boy.

“When he was ten years old, he sold water in Nigeria’s giant metropolis of Lagos, wherever there is a traffic jam – in the sweltering heat to make ends meet.

“This boy knows exactly where he comes from and will never forget it. Victor is also a fighter on the pitch, has great moral and physical qualities. Technically he has improved a lot, recently in Lille and Napoli he showed how dangerous he is in front of goal.”

Article continues below

On whether he can fit in and play for Bayern Munich if they release Robert Lewandowski, Rohr said: “If Bayern let Robert Lewandowski go, Victor would be a good alternative.

“I think he would prevail in Munich. Since he already has experience in the Bundesliga and speaks a little German, his adjustment period is, of course, shorter than with other players from abroad.”