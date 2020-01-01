Napoli may be the 'right destination' for Lille's Osimhen - Agent

The Nigerian striker has been heavily linked with a switch to the Stadio San Paolo

Osita Okolo, the brother-in-law and agent of striker Victor Osimhen, has not ruled out the possibility of the Nigerian joining .

Reports surfaced last week the 21-year-old had agreed a deal to join the Partenopei, but the player came out to debunk it as "fake news".

It still has not stopped Osimhen's name from circulating in the transfer rumour mill after scoring 13 goals in 27 outings with Lille finishing just a point and place shy of qualification.

More teams

Okolo also affirmed no deal is in place for Osimhen to join Napoli, but he did not discard a potential deal happening in future. However, it will be up to Osimhen to decide.

“I can say that, for now, Osimhen hasn’t agreed anything with Napoli or another club. I can also deny that he dreams of going to the Premier League," Okolo told Naples-based station, Radio Marte.

“I don’t know why [the press] says certain things. Naples is a fantastic city and Napoli are a very good team.

“I’m always honoured whenever I hear these links, but for now there’s no deal in place, even if negotiations with them are ongoing.

“He wants to play regularly, we’re not going to repeat certain bad experiences from the past.

“The Napoli fans are fantastic, their stadium is beautiful. I can only speak well of Naples and its team.”

Okolo highlighted racism as a problem in but did not see Napoli fans among them and as such would make a transfer for Osimhen a good choice.

“The real problem with Italy is racism," Okolo continued.

"I know it happens all over Europe, but in Italy it happens a bit more often compared to elsewhere.

Article continues below

“I know Napoli fans aren’t racist. I have the video of them wearing masks for Koulibaly.

“Although Napoli fans aren’t racist, many others are. Naples may be the right destination for Victor, but he still must make a decision.”

Osimhen joined Lille from in the summer of 2019 and clocked a total of 3,012 competitive minutes on the pitch, scoring 18 goals including two in the Champions League which came against and .