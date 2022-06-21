Monaco agree €18m transfer for Minamino as frustrated Liverpool attacker gets new opportunity

The forward will be able to get more regular playing time after struggling to break into Jurgen Klopp's first team at Anfield

Monaco have agreed an €18 million (£15.5m/$19m) deal to sign Takumi Minamino from Liverpool, GOAL can confirm.

The Ligue 1 outfit have made their move for the Japanese international, and look set to beat the likes of Leeds and Southampton to his signature.

Minamino, who scored 10 goals in 24 appearances for the Reds last season, is now set to finalise personal terms and undergo a medical before making the move to Stade Louis II.

What deal have Monaco agreed with Liverpool for Minamino?

After a round of negotiations this week, it has been agreed that Monaco will pay a fixed fee of €15m (£13m/$16m), with a further €3m in performance-related add-ons.

That is a little lower than Liverpool’s original asking price, but is viewed at Anfield as a good deal, with Minamino having cost around half that fee when joining from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020.

Why are Liverpool selling?

Minamino played a key role in the Reds’ two domestic cup successes last season, top-scoring in both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

But he didn’t feature in either final, and managed just one Premier League start all campaign, and only nine in total.

That role frustrated him, and he recently told Sanspo that he "felt motivated by regret and anger every day".

"I've never had this much time as a player," he added. "It was difficult to maintain the condition and connect with my feelings.

"Many of the games I played weren't of interest to anyone."

With the likes of Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez already signed ahead of the new season, it was clear that opportunities for the 27-year-old would be similarly limited this term.

Southampton, with whom he spent four months on loan during the 2020-21 season, held talks earlier this week, while Leeds, managed by Jesse Marsch, his former boss at Salzburg, also made an enquiry, but it is Monaco who have made their move and now look set to land the player.

Who else is likely to be sold by Liverpool?

Sadio Mane will complete his €41m (£32.5m/$43m) move to Bayern Munich on Wednesday, while Divock Origi is on the brink of joining AC Milan on a free transfer.

As reported by GOAL, Liverpool expect bids from Fulham and Nottingham Forest for full-back Neco Williams, while there is strong interest in centre-back Nat Phillips, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Bournemouth.

Young defender Conor Bradley has joined Bolton on a season-long loan, but Anfield sources suggest that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is now likely to stay with the club despite entering the final year of his contract, and despite long-standing interest from Aston Villa, Newcastle and West Ham.

Liverpool plan to hold talks with Naby Keita and Joe Gomez over new contracts, while Diogo Jota and Harvey Elliott are also in line for fresh deals. Mohamed Salah’s situation remains unresolved, with no progression between the two parties over an extension at this stage.

