MFM’s Kabir Adeniji: Club support saved me during barren spell

The Olukoya Boys attacker has expressed his joy after ending his goal drought in their home win over the Changi Boys

MFM’s Kabir Adeniji netted his fifth goal of the season in Monday’s Matchday 21 fixture of the Professional Football League league in the 2-1 win over Katsina United.

Adeniji had a great start for Fidelis Ilechukwu’s men when he scored four goals in the opening 10 games of the league season but he was unlucky not to add to that tally for their next 10 matches.

“It has been a mixed season for me but I didn’t allow this to appear on my face and in my game because it is not easy to fail to score in over 10 games,” Adeniji told Goal.

“I will be indebted to my coaches for not putting me under pressure throughout this period. I was supported and it made me have a relaxed mind knowing that my bad spell will soon end. I was elated to end it in our last game with Katsina United.

“It was a special moment for me and I hope that I get on the scoresheet again this weekend against . It will be a shame if we are unable to qualify for the Super Six after so much effort that we have put into it since the beginning of the season. We must put everything into it to ensure that we surprise them in Akure.”

Adeniji’s five goals have helped the Olukoya Boys to be on the cusp of qualification for the play-offs. MFM are currently in fourth place on the Group A table with 32 points from 21 matches. They need an away win against Sunshine Stars and also hope that Katsina United either beat or draw against .