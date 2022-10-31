Mazraoui improving for Nagelsmann and 'incredibly good' Bayern Munich teammates

Morocco right-back Noussair Mazraoui has revealed how he has been blown away by the intense competition at Bayern Munich.

Mazraoui wowed by Bayern’s high level of competition

Morocco right-back has struggled for consistency

24-year-old is keen to impress Bayern boss Nagelsmann

WHAT HAPPENED? Mazraoui joined Bayern after five years at Ajax Amsterdam and despite being a starter for the Dutch giants, he has had to deal with a peripheral role in Germany.

WHAT DID MAZRAOUI SAY? "The competition here is enormous, there are incredibly good players at FC Bayern, great players,” said Mazraoui as quoted by Ajax Showtime. “I am showing what the trainer wanted me to show with 'incredibly good' teammates.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Moroccan, who made 35 appearances in all competitions for Ajax last season, has featured in 15 matches, starting eight for the Bavarian giants.

Mazraoui rarely got a look in early in the season with Bayern coach Julian Nagelsman saying he was not at the level required, while the form of French right-back Benjamin Pavard also made a route into the team difficult for the 24-year-old.

Pavard has scored three goals for the Bundesliga leaders this season while the Moroccan has managed one assist as they continue to push each other for a starting place on the right side of Bayern’s defence.

WHAT’S MORE: Mazraoui is relishing his battles with Pavard which he feels brings out not only the best in him but from the France international as well. "That's a nice fight, a healthy one too. We bring out the best in each other, so that's good for us. You can't say that one of us stands out," he added.

WHAT’S NEXT? Mazraoui will hope to start ahead of Pavard when Bayern host Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday, with little at stake as both teams have already sealed their place in the last 16 with the Bundesliga champions assured of top place in Group C.

The defender is also keen to impress Morocco coach Walid Regragui with the World Cup just three weeks away.