Manchester City lining up £100m move for Tottenham striker Kane

The England international is Pep Guardiola's top target as the Premier League champions search for a replacement for record goalscorer Sergio Aguero

Manchester City are set to step up their interest in Harry Kane, with the Premier League champions expected to make a formal move for the Tottenham striker.

Goal has been told by club sources that City have not yet made an official bid amid reports of a £100 million ($139m) offer.

But the 27-year-old is City’s top target this summer, with Pep Guardiola keen on adding the England international to a side that won the Premier League and reached the final of the Champions League.

Why do City need a striker?

City’s club record goalscorer Sergio Aguero will complete a free transfer to Barcelona when his contract expires at the end of the month, leaving Gabriel Jesus as the only recognised centre-forward at the club.

Despite being without the Argentine for much of last season because of injuries and illness and lining up largely with a false-nine, Guardiola wants a new attacking focal point.

Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland is another potential target but the Bundesliga club have insisted the Nowegian is not for sale this summer.

Will Tottenham sell Kane?

The striker signed a two-year contract extension three years ago which ties him to the north London club until 2024.

Spurs’ chairman Daniel Levy is understood to want to keep hold of his star striker, who has been with the club throughout his professional career, although he has had loan spells at Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich and Leicester.

Tottenham’s situation is complicated by the fact that they are still searching for a replacement for manager Jose Mourinho, who was sacked in April.

Does Kane want to leave?

The England striker has not publicly stated that he wants to leave the club but he has made no secret about his desire to want to win trophies.

Kane missed out on his first medal when Spurs were beaten by City in the Carabao Cup in April, while they have also missed out on qualification for the Champions League.

He also revealed in an interview with former England international Gary Neville that he believes Kevin De Bruyne would be a "dream" to play alongside.

