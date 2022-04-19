Liverpool and Manchester United fans will unite in a fan-led minute of applause in support of Cristiano Ronaldo following the death of his newborn son.

The supporters will make the gesture in the seventh minute of Tuesday's Premier League match between the sides at Anfield.

Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez announced the death of their son in a message on social media on Monday, while also revealing the birth of a baby girl, with the pair previously stating that they had been expecting twins.

What was said?

Manchester United revealed that the idea of a gesture in honour of Ronaldo's baby boy was originally suggested by Liverpool fans.

As well as a minute's applause the two sets of players will also wear black armbands.

It has already been confirmed that Ronaldo will miss Tuesday's game in order to be with his family.

A statement on the Manchester United website read: "While United and Liverpool share English football's greatest rivalry, there is a deep-rooted respect held between the two clubs and that will be highlighted by the minute’s applause, which was initially suggested by fans of the Merseyside team."

