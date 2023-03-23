Lookman keen to replicate Atalanta form ahead of Nigeria fixture against Guinea-Bissau

Atalanta's Ademola Lookman is optimistic about scoring goals for Nigeria who are set to resume their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

Lookman has been scoring in Serie A regularly

The attacker has one goal in six matches for Nigeria

He made his wish known ahead of the Guinea-Bissau test

WHAT HAPPENED: The winger is enjoying his time at Atalanta, scoring goals as he has never done before in his career.

The 25-year-old is part of the Jose Peseiro squad to play Guinea-Bissau on Friday in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier.

Lookman is happy with his exploits in Italy and believes he can replicate the same with the Super Eagles and help them achieve their target.

WHAT HE SAID: "Looking forward to another big game for us in the qualification for the Afcon and is a big opportunity for us to get close to that," Lookman said as quoted by Complete Sports.

"It is nice to score goals and I hope I take that to the team because it is important for the team to win and qualify for Afcon."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lookman has played six matches for the Super Eagles and managed to score once.

His maiden strike came in the game against Sao Tome & Principe whereby the West African nation claimed a historic 10-0 win.

Lookman is having a good time in Serie A and has so far scored 12 goals and provided four assists in the 26 league matches played.

The winger also scored two goals in as many Coppa Italia matches.

AND WHAT IS MORE: Lookman's international teammate Victor Osimhen has also underlined the importance of winning the match on Friday and qualifying for Afcon to help in winning the fans' love.

WHAT NEXT: Lookman is optimistic about starting on Friday against Guinea-Bissau as Nigeria target a vital win after a 2-2 draw between Sierra Leone and Sao Tome & Principe on Wednesday.