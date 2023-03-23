Osimhen makes bold declaration: Nigeria might have let you down in the past... but Super Eagles will win your love back

Nigeria international Victor Osimhen has promised to ensure that the they get the fans' love' after letting them down in the past.

Fans were hurt after Nigeria failed to qualify for World Cup

Osimhen admits they let the fans down

Napoli star promises to make amends

WHAT HAPPENED: The in-form Napoli star promised to give his best and score as many goals as possible in his bid to help the team qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Ivory Coast.

The Nigeria faithful are still hurting following their team's failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup held in Qatar after falling to rivals Ghana.

Osimhen appreciated the support from fans and insisted his main aim is to help the Super Eagles perform well.

Osimhen is expected to lead the attacking department against Guinea Bissau on Friday at the Abuja National Stadium.

WHAT HE SAID: "We are looking forward to it and I am happy to be back in the squad. It is an amazing feeling and I am really expecting amazing results in the two-legged game against Guinea-Bissau," Osimhen said as quoted by Complete Sports.

"We don’t underestimate our opponent, we want to give them the respect they deserve also as a team.

"Of course the boys are ready to give their all come Friday and also the second leg in Guinea-Bissau. I am looking forward to the game and contribute to the team.

"I want to promise that we will try everything possible to get the win and of course, I would like to contribute with a lot of goals and a couple of assists... [but] the team come first. I want to assure that [players] will give everything to make sure the fans are happy by getting the win and getting qualification to Afcon.

"I want to say thank you very much for your support, thank you for sticking with me most especially your support throughout the years. I know we might have let you down in the past. I want to say we will do everything in our power to make sure that we win your love back."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: On Wednesday, Sierra Leone played to a 2-2 draw with Sao Tome & Principe meaning a win for the Super Eagles might seal their place in the 2023 competition.

Currently, the Jose Peseiro-led team are on top of Group A with maximum points from the two matches played.

Osimhen has five goals so far and with his form, the fans should expect more on Friday. This is despite the challenges faced by the team ahead of the crucial game.

WHAT NEXT: Osimhen and the entire Nigeria family are expecting nothing but maximum points on Friday against Djurtus.