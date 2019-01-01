Liverpool Sadio Mane: We know what it is like to play in the Champions League final

The Senegal international is hoping to lead the Reds to European glory after he was crowned the joint top scorer in the English top-flight

star Sadio Mane has revealed that his main target is to win titles for the team.

The 26-year-old finished the 2018-19 Premier League season with 22 goals, sharing the Golden Boot alongside teammate Mohamed Salah and 's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Mane disclosed that winning the top scorer's prize was not his objective but he hopes to surpass the tally in the upcoming seasons.

"To be honest, when I was young I never thought about winning something like the Golden Boot – but every single day, I was thinking about winning a league [title] and the ," Mane told club's official website.

"They were my big targets with a club. I am happy to win the Golden Boot and looking forward to scoring more goals than this season for the next few seasons.

"I am very happy to win it. I always try to score as many goals as I can for the team; for me, that’s the most important thing [helping the team].

"We were a bit unlucky because we wanted to win the league – this was our target – but in football, we try and try again. It didn’t happen this time, but we have the experience [of a title race] and now we are in a final, which is another target that’s very important for us.

"The league is behind us, did so well and for sure they deserved it. We tested them, but we have to say congratulations and now we look forward to the final. It’s a big target for the season and hopefully, we can do it."

Liverpool have a chance to end their impressive campaign with a title when they take on Hotspur in the Uefa Champions League final on June 1.

They lost to in last year's final in Kiev and Mane believes that experience will be key.

"We have some experience about it and we know how it is because we were there last year and were unlucky we didn’t win, although Real [Madrid] were very good," he continued.

"We are feeling really, really positive and for us, it would be a big, big thing [to win it]. Tottenham and ourselves are both really young, but we both have lots of experience and have played every kind of game.

"It is exciting and we want to win it, for sure – everybody knows. We’re not here to think twice about it, we’re just going to go there to try to win it."

Liverpool are currently on a six-day training camp in Marbella, preparing for the final in the south of before moving to Madrid for the match.

After the match at the Wanda Metropolitano, Mane is expected to join to prepare for the 2019 in .

The Teranga Lions are up against , and in Group C.