Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juve & Spurs consider Di Maria bid

Otavio signs pre-contract deal with Milan
Otávio tem em mãos um pré-contrato do Milan: 4 anos de vínculo e 1,5 milhão de euros de prêmio de assinatura. Proposta agrada bastante. FC Porto sabe da investida dos italianos e tenta ainda a permanência do brasileiro, algo cada vez mais improvável— Bruno Andrade (@brunoandrd) January 17, 2021
Horta find Victor Valdes replacement
Fourth-tier Spanish side Horta have announced who will replace Victor Valdes as coach, with Jesús Mariano Angoy taking over from the ex-Barcelona keeper.
‼️Anunciem que Jesús Mariano Angoy agafa les rendes del 1r Equip.— Unió Atlètica d'Horta (@uahorta) January 17, 2021
Com entrenador ha passat pel futbol base del @CEEuropa i @CELHospitalet. I el 1r equip del @CDMorell
Que tinguis molts èxits i sort com a entrenador nostre!🍀⚽️
Benvingut Jesús!⚪⚫#SomhiHorta⚪⚫ pic.twitter.com/Z5Hh7CSLJm
Juve & Spurs consider Di Maria bid
The Argentine is a fixture in Pochettino's PSG line-up
Juventus and Tottenham are both interested in signing Angel Di Maria, according to Don Balon.
The Argentine, who knows Spurs boss Jose Mourinho well from his Real Madrid days, is nevertheless considered a key part of the Paris Saint-Germain set-up by Mauricio Pochettino, who has started his compatriot in the club's last four outings.
Tevez weighs up Boca future
Boca Juniors star Carlos Tevez is considering his options following his side's Copa Libertadores exit, reports Infobae.
The striker's contract expires in June, but he could walk away before then or even retire from football altogether in the coming days.
Benatia set for Serie A return
Mehdi Benatia is set to join Parma in Serie A from Al-Duhail on loan with obligation to buy. The deal will be completed next week - Parma will also sign Andrea Conti from AC Milan. 🇲🇦 @DiMarzio @SkySport @Kyle_J_Krause #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 17, 2021
Allardyce predicts '250 enquiries' for West Brom
West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce is anticipating a whirlwind of transfer talk for his side in January.
The Baggies will make "maybe 250 enquiries", Allardyce said, per BBC Sport, in the hope of signing "three or four good players".
Fenerbahce confirm Ozil arrival in Turkey
Mesut Özil İstanbul'da! 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/tSyivOA8Em— Fenerbahçe SK (@Fenerbahce) January 17, 2021