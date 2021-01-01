Champions League LIVE: Barcelona vs Dynamo Kiev, Chelsea vs Malmo, Manchester United vs Atalanta and all the action

"It was a good goal," the Chelsea star told BT Sport. "Callum [Hudson-Odoi] did a good assist, the ball was very far but I tried to get it, I knew the goalkeeper would go down so the only chance I had was to try to dip it.

"I came from the bench, you always have to be ready, it is always tough to come in but I tried to do my best in the second half to score a goal, so it is a nice feeling."