Lionel Messi's next manager confirmed! Ex-Barcelona and Argentina boss Gerardo 'Tata' Martino reunited with superstar at Inter Miami

Gerardo 'Tata' Martino has been confirmed as Lionel Messi's new manager at Inter Miami after the sacking of Phil Neville.

Inter Miami enduring awful season

Martino appointed

Reunites with Messi

WHAT HAPPENED? Martino knows Messi well, having managed him for both Argentina and Barcelona, and will now link up with the World Cup-winner in Major League Soccer. Martino has coached in America before, having managed Atlanta United and received the 2018 MLS Coach of the Year award. During their time together at Barcelona, Messi and Martino won the Spanish Super Cup, but they were unable to lift La Liga or the Champions League.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Miami sacked Phil Neville earlier this season and are currently rock-bottom of the Eastern Conference. They have won just five of their 18 games, and were thumped 4-1 by Philadelphia Union in their last outing.

WHAT THEY SAID: Martino said, per MLS: “I’m very excited to join a big club like Inter Miami and I know together we can accomplish many great things. The club has the necessary infrastructure to be a major competitor in the region and I believe that with everyone’s hard work and commitment we can get there.”

WHAT NEXT? Inter Miami face Austin in their next game, and Martino will await the required documentation to take over as head coach.