Kylian Mbappe hits PSG with contract bombshell - and French club could sell forward right away after receiving his formal letter

PSG are contemplating selling Kylian Mbappe this summer after he sent them a letter informing them he won't activate a 2025 contract option.

Mbappe's base deal expires in 2024

Player won't activate 2025 option

PSG could sell him this summer

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe could be available on a free transfer in a year's time, an outcome PSG are desperate to avoid. Such a move features heavily in Real Madrid's future plans, but L'Equipe is now reporting that PSG would be unwilling to let Mbappe leave as a free agent - meaning he could be sold this summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 23-year-old had already committed his future to the capital club for the following campaign, amid rising interest from Spanish giants Madrid. But the option to extend his contract by another year - through to 2025 - will not be activated, due to the specific wishes of the French forward noted in a formal letter sent to the club on Monday. Having purchased Mbappe for €180 million (£155m/$194m) in 2018, PSG will therefore be looking for at least a partial return on their initial investment.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The news is massively significant for Real Madrid. The 14-time European Champions only said goodbye to veteran forward Karim Benzema a week ago, with the striker calling time on his Madrid career after 14 years in favour of a move to Saudi Arabia. Los Blancos are in the market for a forward, having already contacted Chelsea about the availability of Kai Havertz, but the chance to land their prime transfer target as early as this summer may be too good an opportunity to turn down.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT'S NEXT? For PSG, their stance is simple - either Mbappe activates the year extension, gets a new deal entirely, or he is sold, as they reportedly have no intention to let him leave on a free. For Real Madrid, meanwhile, they may have to be prepared to pay a premium for the French international, even despite his one year remaining. Weeks of tense negotiations appear imminent.