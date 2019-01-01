Kennedy Boboye unveiled as Remo Stars’ new head coach

The former Sunshine Stars handler was officially unveiled as the Sky Blues Stars new handler on Friday

Nigeria Professional Football League side Remo Stars have unveiled coach Kennedy Boboye as their new coach.

The Sagamu based outfit held a press conference at the Gateway International Stadium on Friday to unveil the 45-year-old as the man in charge.

The club had initially wanted Boboye as technical consultant; however, Fatai Osho’s resignation meant he had to be given the job because of his experience managing the likes of Sunshine Stars, Abia Warriors and Plateau United in addition to the Nigeria senior national team.

Boboye expressed his pleasure at taking over the position at Remo Stars, stressing that he did not hesitate to accept the offer.

Article continues below

Despite returning to the Nigerian topflight, the Sky Blues Stars have not made any appreciable impact on the local scene.

Remo Stars begin their campaign this season when the welcome Bendel Insurance to the Otunba Dipo Dina International Stadium, Sagamu.