Kano Pillars coach Ibrahim Musa fined for misconduct at preseason tournament

The manager has also received a two-match ban for his alleged verbal assault on match officials

coach Ibrahim Musa has been hit with a fine of N50, 000 for his alleged misconduct at the on-going Ahlan Cup preseason tournament.

The Pillars manager has also been slammed with a two-match ban for verbally assaulting referees during his team’s outing against Kada City on Thursday.

Despite seeing his team secure a lone goal win over Kada City, coach Musa expressed his displeasure with the standard of officiating thereby venting his anger on the match officials.

On their official Twitter handle, Pillars confirmed the punishment but made no further comment on whether the decision will be appealed.

Our Technical Adviser, Ibrahim A Musa has been hit with #50,000 fine following his misconduct towards the match officials immediately after the final whistle against Kada City on Wednesday in the ongoing @AhlancupR . pic.twitter.com/wVJdXmePKp — Kano Pillars FC Official (@pillarsfc) October 10, 2019

Masu Gida have won one and lost one of their opening two matches in the Ahlan Cup 2019. They face in their final group game on Saturday.

The 2019 Ahlan Cup has 18 teams participating, half of which are clubs.