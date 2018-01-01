Kaizer Chiefs draw Zesco United in Caf Confederation Cup play-offs

Amakhosi advanced to the playoffs following their 6-0 aggregate win over Elgeco Plus in the first round of the competition

Kaizer Chiefs have been drawn against Zesco United of Zambia in the playoffs of the 2018/19 Caf Confederation Cup.

Amakhosi have had a great start to the campaign, winning three of their four games thus far.

While they suffered an embarrassing 2-1 defeat away to Zimamoto in the second leg of the preliminary rounds, Chiefs advanced on a 5-2 aggregate win.

They then faced Elgeco Plus of Madagascar and hammered them 6-0 on aggregate under the tutelage of Ernst Middendorp.

Should the Soweto giants beat Zesco United on aggregate, then they would qualify for the group stages of the continental competition.

Zesco dropped to the Caf Confederation Cup after losing in the Caf Champions League.

They are regarded as one of the experienced sides in the competition after reaching the quarterfinals last year.

Article continues below

The Zambian outfit achieved reached the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2016 - their best since participating in continental competitions in 2006.

The draw in full:

Gor Mahia FC (Kenya) v New Stars de Douala (Cameroon)

Al-Ahli Benghazi (Libya) v Hussein Dey (Algeria)

El Hilal (Sudan) v Mukura Victory (Rwanda)

Nkana FC (Zambia) v FC San Pedro (Ivory Coast)

Coton Sport FC (Cameroon) v Asante Kotoko (Ghana)

Zesco United (Zambia) v Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa)

Stade Malian (Mali) v Petroleos (Angola)

Raja Casablanca (Morocco) v African Stars (Namibia)

RS Berkane (Morocco) v ASC Jaraaf (Senegal)

Sfaxien (Tunisia) v Vipers FC (Uganda)

Zamalek (Egypt) v Tanger (Moroccoa

KCCA (Uganda) v AS Otoho (Congo)

Bantu FC (Lesotho) v Enugu Rangers (Nigeria)

El Nasr (Libya) v Salitas FC (Burkina Faso)

Jimaa Aba Jifar (Ethiopia) v Hassania Agadir (Morocco)