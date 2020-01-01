Inter Milan star Hakimi tests positive for Covid-19

The Morocco star will miss the start of the Black and Blues’ Champions League campaign as he is in quarantine after testing positive for the virus

Achraf Hakimi has tested positive for the coronavirus and faces a spell out of action for giants Milan.

He is expected to miss Wednesday’s clash with at San Siro.

“Achraf Hakimi has tested positive in the latest round of Uefa checks [required by hygiene protocols] undertaken ahead of tonight's game against Borussia Monchengladbach,” a statement from the San Siro giants read.

More teams

“The Inter full-back is totally asymptomatic and will now follow the procedure set out by the health protocol.”

After completing a two-year loan spell at , the international joined Antonio Conte’s side on a five-contract, for a reported fee of around €40 million.

The 22-year-old opened his Italian top-flight goal account with a first-half strike in their 5-2 victory over Benevento on September 30, 2020.

Article continues below

This development is another setback for Conte’s squad who are still without Roberto Gagliardini, Andrei Radu, Milan Skriniar and Ashely Young due to the virus.

Although Hakimi is still completely asymptomatic, nevertheless, he will have to observe all the isolation procedures provided for by the health protocols.

Apart from the game against the Germans, the former star will also miss games against and , as Inter Milan will have to rely on loanee Matteo Darmian until he recovers fully.