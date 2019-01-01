Injury rules Abia Warriors’ Ibrahim Olawoyin out of Federation Cup fixture

The Warriors midfielder is will miss Wednesday's cup fixture as he continues recovery from injury

Abia Warriors' Ibrahim Olawoyin has been ruled of the Federation Cup round of 32 fixture against Gateway United scheduled for Wednesday in Warri.

Olawoyin revealed that he is yet to recover from a knee injury he sustained during their 1-0 win over Heartland Comets last weekend.

The midfielder assisted David Mark in scoring the decisive goal in the round of 64 in Enugu.

Olawoyin has backed the Warriors to advance to the next stage of the cup competition with another win in his absence.

"I didn't travel with the team to Warri because I am still recovering from the knee injury I sustained in the dying minutes of our game against Heartland Comets," Olawoyin told Goal.

"I have started minor training but I am a lot better now. I just felt a big bang around my knee and it hurt.

"I won't be facing Gateway United but we have other good alternatives that can fit in very well without me. We are hoping for another win over Gateway United."