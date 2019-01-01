I would gladly become a Super Falcon, says Sevilla's Toni Payne

The 23-year-old forward craves to represent the African queens, despite coming up through the American system

striker Toni Payne has disclosed that she wants to continue her international career with having previously played with the United States.

The 23-year-old, who was born and raised in the US, played for the US at all youth levels but can still play for the Super Falcons with eligibility coming from her Nigerian-born parents.

"Both of my parents [Oyekele and Mojemilat Payne] were born in Nigeria, and I still have most of my family living there," Payne told Goal.

"I haven’t had the opportunity to visit myself, but I think it would be awesome if my first time going there would be to connect with family I’ve never met, and also do what I love most in the world, which is play soccer.

"I’ve grown up rooting for both Nigeria and America in World Cups and I love the Nigerian style of play. I admire so many of the female and male players and grew up wanting to play like them.

"The mix of high technical creativity and physical prowess is something that Nigeria is known for, and I hope to emulate those qualities in my game as well.

"If given the amazing opportunity, I would want to win big games and tournaments with Nigeria. I would be excited to play a style of soccer that I grew up learning, thanks to my Dad who taught me so much about the game. If given the chance I would gladly become a Super Falcon and wear the color green with pride."

Payne was nominated for the Superliga Player of the Month for December following her impressive form for Las Rojiblancas since joining from this season.

She has made 18 Superliga appearances for Sevilla and scored four goals and two assists, including in last league game against .