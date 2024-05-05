Ranked: Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford & the 10 players Man Utd should sell this summer to usher in much-needed squad overhaul

The club's new overlords INEOS are planning a massive revamp of the squad in this summer - but who should they prioritise getting rid of?

Manchester United are close to bidding farewell to one of their worst ever seasons in the modern era but soon they will be looking towards their next big battle, the one that takes place in the transfer market.

After a harrowing campaign in which the Red Devils crashed out of the Champions League group stage and failed miserably to mount a challenge to finish in the top four, it has become glaringly obvious that several players are no longer up to the standards United should aim for.

And while standards had been allowed to slip by a board that often took its eye off the ball, the club's new minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS colleagues will not stand for it any longer. It was reported last week that United are ready to listen to offers for almost the entire squad, with only young stars Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo protected from the clear-out.

It is also believed that Bruno Fernandes, Lisandro Martinez and Andre Onana are extremely unlikely to leave, but every other player, including Marcus Rashford, could potentially be up for sale.

Here are the players United should be prioritising getting rid of when the transfer window opens in June...