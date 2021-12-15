Hero Lager becomes official sponsor of Nigeria Professional Football League

Premium lager Hero has entered a partnership with the Nigerian Professional Football League in a bid to promote the game of football in Nigeria.

Also, Fan favourites such as Enyimba Football Club, Heartland FC, Rangers United, Ifeanyi Uba FC, Abia Warriors FC as well as other clubs in the eastern part of Nigeria will enjoy the compliments of being sponsored by the brand.

This partnership with the Nigeria elite division is coming at a time when many clubs are struggling to stay afloat due to poor funding.

Addressing the media during a press conference to announce the pact, Marketing Director, International Breweries Plc, Tolulope Adedeji explained that as a culturally-inclined brand that always has the welfare of the people at the heart of its campaigns and initiatives, Hero seeks to elevate the status of the beautiful game in the country.

“Football is a game that brings people together no matter who they are or where they are located,” said Adedeji.

“In a football game, people celebrate as one and they share the win or loss of their team as one, and in this sense Hero Lager is much like the game of football because it unites people.

“Now that Hero lager is stepping up to promote domestic football, we should expect a lot more development in this area.

“Our ambition is to see our domestic players get more visibility, career development and love of our people.”

Accentuating this fact is Hero’s marketing manager Margaret Igabali: “These clubs bring joy to many Nigerians across the country and should be supported just the way foreign brands support foreign clubs.

“Football teams go beyond the game, they are traditions, and we are happy to be the official sponsors of these great football traditions.”

Apart from the NPFL and the selected south eastern clubs, this partnership will benefit the players, fans as well as club communities.

Meanwhile, the NPFL will start this weekend at various stadia across the country.

WEEK ONE FIXTURES

Akwa United vs Kano Pillars

Enyimba vs Abia Wariors

Gombe United vs Shooting Stars

Heartland vs Nasarawa United

Katsina United vs Enugu Rangers

Kwara United vs Dakkada

Lobi Stars vs Rivers United

MFM vs Remo Stars

Nigeria Tornadoes vs Plateau United

Sunshine Stars vs Wikki Tourist