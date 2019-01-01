Fidelis Ilechukwu wants MFM to bounce back against Kwara United

The Olukoya Boys tactician has expressed his optimism that they are going to stage a comeback with a home win against the Harmony Boys

MFM head coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu has charged his players to bounce back from their defeat to Enyimba in Aba as they prepare for their second game of the season against Kwara United in Lagos.

The Olukoya Boys were totally outclassed by the People’s Elephant whose could have won by wider margin other than the 2-0 win and Ilechukwu told journalists that he was not bothered by their loss because he knew they played against a better side but that he expects his boys to raise the level of their game against the Harmony Boys.

He said they would review what they did wrong against Enyimba and try to ensure that they make adequate corrections ahead of today’s tie with Kwara United at the Agege Stadium, Lagos.

“We have learned our lesson from our defeat to Enyimba and we are going back home to correct it before our game with Kwara United,” Ilechukwu told Goal.

“I already said in the interview I granted after the game in Aba that Enyimba are a big team and there was no any ill-feeling losing to them. We must concentrate on our game with Kwara United. We are expecting that we are going to secure our first home win.”