Federation Cup: Niger Tornadoes defender Ogbonnaya ‘unhappy’ with venue for final

The assistant captain of the Ikon Allah Boys tells Goal where he would have preferred to play the upcoming crunch clash against Sai Masu Gida

Niger Tornadoes defender Rueben Ogbonnaya has expressed reservation at the choice of the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna for the 2019 Federation Cup final.

According to Ogbonnaya, the proximity of Pillars to Kaduna gives them a level of advantage but he assured Tornadoes will give a good fight regardless of the choice of venue for the final tie.

"Even though it is not a strange terrain, I am not happy that it is Kaduna, because one thing for sure whether we like it or not, Pillars’ fans will dominate our own but nevertheless it is a Northern Derby and we are ready to prove ourselves,” Ogbonnaya told Goal.

Ogbonnaya, a former player with Sai Masu Gida revealed where he would have preferred the Cup final.

“I would have preferred Asaba, I know it did not favour them [ ] last year and they won’t be happy going back to Asaba because of what happened to them last year but in Kaduna, you will see how they will come with full confidence.

“On paper, they [Pillars] are the favourites but on the pitch, we will definitely give them a run for their money.”

After securing a three-goal lead at the 2018 Cup final played in Asaba, Pillars dramatically lost on penalties to Enugu .

Meanwhile, as a means of motivation, the management of Tornadoes has promised a N500,000 cash reward for each goal scored by the team against Kano Pillars in the final of the 2019 Federation Cup.

The Ikon Allah Boys narrowly lost the 2017 final against Akwa United.