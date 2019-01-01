Fatai Osho hails Remo Stars’ tactical discipline after the emphatic win

The Sky Blue Stars handler has thumbed up his players’ tactical awareness that ensured that they recorded their first win of the playoff

Remo Stars head coach, Fatai Osho has praised his players’ tactical discipline after they opened the Nigeria National League Super 8 playoff with a 3-0 thrashing of Shooting Stars on Sunday evening in Aba.

Goals from Edoka Owoicho, Awoyemi Abiodun and Olufemi Oladapo in the 33th, 75th and 85th minutes lifted the Sky Blue Stars to joint first in Group B alongside Bendel Insurance who defeated neighbours, Delta Force by the same scores earlier before the game at the end of the first day of hostilities at the tournament earmarked to produce the four teams that will represent the lower league in the top-flight in the coming season.

Shooting Stars did most of the playing and deserved something out of the game but Osho in his post-match interview stressed that his players played to instructions and were rewarded for their patience against the Oluyole Warriors whom he thumbed up gave his team a good fight.

“A lot of commendation should be given to the Shooting Stars team,” Osho told the media.

They are one of the best team in this tournament but my players’ tactical discipline in this particular match gave us the victory against them. It doesn’t take anything away from 3SC. They are a formidable team and I see them progressing in this tournament.”

The gaffer says he remains very optimistic that Remo Stars will be crowned the NNL Super 8 champions when the tournament comes to and end on Thursday.

“Definitely that’s why we are here. During the run of the season, we did a wonderful job and our coming here means we have to complement it by gaining the ticket and to be the eventual winner. We believe we have what it takes to be there.

“In terms of opposition we are facing, the Southern Conference has the best assemblage of teams in the whole of the NNL and in terms of challenges it has been so tough and it makes us ready for the competition..

Osho predicts a tough game against Bendel Insurance whom they face on Monday in their second game of the tournament but notes that his players will rise to the occasion to ensure that they are closer to their dream of returning to the top-flight at the end of the game.

“I watched their game today. They are also a formidable side and for us to get any respect against them, we must give them their deserved respect. I think that would just guarantee our success and I want a whole lot of people to come out and watch the game tomorrow.”