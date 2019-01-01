Ex-Sunshine Stars coach Henry Abiodun named FCAAN director
The Football Coaches Association of Africa Nations [FCAAN]
According to the organisation, Abiodun will help in the development of the coaching curricula and instruction of FCAAN coaching courses across Africa.
Abiodun who ended a six-year union with Ondo State Football Agency and Sunshine Stars last October has a CAF A License, NSCAA Premier Diploma in America among other licenses and certificates, and is determined to help fortify the production line of coaches in Africa.
"Basically, my role is to help create coaching curricula as well as being FCAAN instructional staff," an excited Abiodun told Goal.
"My goal is not different from that of FCAAN, which is to recruit, train and license young football coaches in Nigeria and beyond. Like they say in America, "good coaches produce good players."
On the benefits to be enjoyed by member coaches, the former Shooting Stars manager continued: "This benefits African coaches by keeping them abreast of the new developments and best practices in the coaching world. It also allows African coaches to collaborate with foreign counterparts at a low cost.
"Also it helps in the area of exposure for young football coaches in Africa."
FCAAN, a nongovernmental organisation that houses over 45000 members across the globe. And its president, Terry Babatunde Eguaoje believes their choice of Abiodun, a seasoned tactician with over 30 years of experience, is the right call.
"We are very pleased to have coach Abiodun join FCAAN instructional staff; his extensive experience both while in the United States and now in Nigeria makes him uniquely positioned to hit the ground running," Eguaoje said.