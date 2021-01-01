ES Setif 3 Enyimba 0: Dominant North Africans displace Peoples' Elephant

The Black Eagles dished out a defeat to Fatai Osho’s men, with John Noble saving a penalty kick to keep the scoreline decent

ES Setif defeated Enyimba 3-0 on Sunday night to revive their disappearing Caf Confederation Cup campaign.

Goals from Amir Karaoui, Mohamed Amoura and Akram Djahnit were all the Algerians needed to record their first win in the group phase after failed attempts in their last three matches.

Boasting of two wins in their last two matches in all competitions, Fatai Osho’s men journeyed to Stade 8 Mai 1945 - hoping to boost their chances of reaching the quarter-final. However, they met a resurgent host who claimed all three points at stake.

After a cagey opening minute, the Setif based outfit took the lead through Amir Karaoui who made good use of Ahmed Kendouci’s assist.

On the stroke of half-time, the North Africans doubled their advantage courtesy of Mohamed El Amine Amoura. The 20-year-old fired past goalkeeper John Noble after receiving a pass from Abderrahim Deghmoum.

In the second half, the Aba Elephants came out stronger, albeit, they could not find a way past their well-organised opponents.

Twenty-five minutes before full time, Nabil Kouki’s team took a three-goal lead as Akram Djahnit converted from the penalty spot.

With ten minutes left to play, Egyptian referee Amin Omar pointed to the penalty spot following a foul from Emmanuel Ampiah in the goal area.

This time, goalkeeper Noble saved the ensuing kick taken by Djahnit, while staying at alert to make another beautiful save from the rebound.

Despite their loss, Enyimba stay in the second position of Group A having garnered six points from four outings.

The two-time African kings are two points behind leaders Orlando Pirates. The South African side silenced Al Ahly Benghazi 3-0 in Johannesburg earlier in the day.

Even with their victory, ES Setif sit at the base of the log with just four points from the same number of outings.

The Nigeria Professional Football League side would be hoping to return to winning ways when they visit the Benina Martyrs Stadium for their next fixture versus Al Ahly Benghazi on April 28.

On the other side, the Algerians are guests of Orlando Pirates on the same date in Johannesburg.