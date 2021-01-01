Joseph hopes Musa plays Kano Pillars’ home and away games for the fans’ sake

The former Nigeria international has praised the 28-year-old’s decision to return to the NPFL and hopes he will feature in most games of the club

Dosu Joseph is hoping Super Eagles captain and former Leicester City winger Ahmed Musa play Kano Pillars’ home and away games for the fans’ sake.

The fleet-footed forward made a stunning return to the Nigeria Professional Football League, joining his former club Pillars earlier this month.

Kano Pillars chairman Surajo Yahaya recently revealed the 28-year-old will only honour the club’s away games if there is provision for him to travel by flight.

The former Nigeria goalkeeper, however, hopes Musa will feature in most of the Sai Masu Gida games to give an opportunity for the Nigerian fans to watch him.

“With Ahmed Musa in the league, you expect more fans in the stadium. A lot of people will say they are coming to see Musa, so I think it’s a plus to the league,” the 47-year-old told Goal.

“I hope he will be everywhere where Kano Pillars is so that other parts of the country will see him for the first time.

“I know they have seen him in Lagos but I don’t know if they have seen him in Kwara. There are areas they have not seen him except on TV. It will be nice if he goes for away games and if he doesn’t then it’s the club management's decision.”

The goalkeeper, who played for Julius Berger in the domestic league, among others, during his playing career, also praised the decision of Musa to return to the NPFL, revealing it will impact positively on the domestic league.

“Musa has followed other former players like Rashidi Yekini, Daniel Amokachi, Joseph Yobo and a lot of them that have played in Europe and then returned to the league.

“We currently have Dele Aiyenugba in the league so he is not the first person and he followed the trend which is good for the league and good for us.

“His decision is not because of his inability to secure a club in Europe because he had offers and decided not to take them and rather preferred to wait until the end of the season.

Article continues below

“Instead of him staying and training at home alone he decided to go back to his roots. I believe he made a very good decision to play in the league which is competitive and it is good for him.

“Instead of his game coming down, he will keep improving and at the end of the season, he should sign a better contract with another club. Playing in the league is a plus for the NPFL players and the league as well."

Musa starred for Kano Pillars between 2009 and 2012 before moving to Europe to join VVV-Venlo on loan and he later featured for CSKA Moscow, Leicester City and Al Nassr.