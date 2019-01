Dembele out for two weeks as Barca injury nightmare continues

The Frenchman could miss as many as four games for the Catalans after suffering an ankle injury against Leganes

Ousmane Dembele has been ruled out for at least two weeks as his Barcelona career suffers another injury setback.

The France international played 69 minutes of the 3-1 win over Leganas on Sunday after going off with a sprained ankle.

Subsequent tests have revealed a tear to the left ankle which will see him miss the next four matches.

