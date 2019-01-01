Defeat to Enyimba won't affect Rivers United, says Stanley Eguma

The Pride of Rivers tactician says that they would work on their mistakes in their defeat to the People’s Elephant in Aba on Sunday

Rivers United head coach, Stanley Eguma has asserted that they still retain the hope of doing well in the elite division this season despite losing their first league game of the season against Enyimba on Sunday in Aba.

Eguma’s men were undone by the goals of Abdulrahman Bashir and Wasiu Alalade in the 37th and 87th minutes of the encounter played at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba.

In his post-game review, he said his team would head back home and make the necessary corrections ahead of subsequent games especially their midweek tie with Kwara United.

“It was unfortunate that we have lost today but we have not lost our hope,” Eguma told the media.

“We still believe that we can still do better in subsequent games. We need to ensure that we convert our chances better than we did against Enyimba. We will keep working harder to ensure that we get improved results starting from our next game with Kwara United.”

Rivers United who were first in the NPFL Group A before the weekend tie have slid to third with eight points from five games.